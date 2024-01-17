Frigid weather to stay: 1-3 inches of snow possible Thursday, Friday

A wind chill advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. today for a wind chill value — the “feels like” temperature — as low as 15 below zero.

A combination of cold temperatures and wind will result in wind chills below zero tonight into Wednesday morning. A wind chill advisory is in place for the entire area. pic.twitter.com/2VxK9jud2G — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 16, 2024

Today also will be breezy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 17 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. Clouds will increase tonight, which will have an overnight low around 19 degrees.

“There’s the potential for accumulating snow, mainly Thursday night into Friday morning,” said meteorologist Matthew Campbell of the NWS office in Wilmington. “It should be a dry snow.”

The snow is expected to stick because the temperatures will hover in the 20s during the day, and will make for a messy Friday morning commute and potentially cause school delays and closings in the area.

So far, 1.6 inches has fallen since Jan. 12 in Dayton, and much lower amounts of 0.2 inch in Cincinnati and 0.3 inch in Columbus during the same period.

Snowfall of about 1 to 3 inches, and possibly up to 2 to 4 inches, is expected to arrive, with some areas of higher amounts. Additional light snow or snow showers are likely through Saturday, the NWS forecast.

Thursday will be cloudy with a high near 29 degrees. The overnight low will fall to around 19 degrees.

Friday’s high will be 24 degrees, but temperatures will plunge with the arrival of the Arctic air. The overnight low will be in the single digits, around 6 degrees.

Wind chill values between 5 and 15 below zero are expected Saturday morning, and as low as 5 below zero on Sunday morning.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 17 degrees. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 4 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 26 degrees. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 16 degrees.

By Monday, the high temperature will rise above freezing for the first time, with partly sunny skies and a high around 38 degrees, after what will be an eight-day stretch of subfreezing weather.