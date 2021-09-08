New area employer hosts hiring event Thursday

A new company to the area, Ecorse, Mich.-based Pak-Rite Industries Inc., will host another hiring event for the Brookville location it recently took over, in the former Payless/Collective Brands distribution center.
Open interviews for interested candidates are scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Pak-Rite Industries at 1 Collective Way.
Candidates can also apply at https://www.aboveandbeyondstaffingsolutions.com/apply-brookville. And the Detroit-area-based company says it also accepts on-site applications from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
This will be the second such event for Pak-Rite in about a month. In a flyer shared with the Dayton Daily News, the company promises starting hourly wages of at least $17.
The company is looking for material handlers, line leaders, forklift operators, quality inspectors and supervisors.
The company’s Michigan operation is about 300,000 square feet in size, south of Detroit and near two interstate highways.
Collective Brands, the former owner of Payless Shoe Source, first announced it would build its 600,000 square-foot Brookville “Eastern distribution center” in May 2007. Collective confirmed it was vacating the facility in early 2019.
=