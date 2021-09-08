New area employer hosts hiring event Thursday

Open interviews for interested candidates are scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Pak-Rite Industries at 1 Collective Way.

Candidates can also apply at https://www.aboveandbeyondstaffingsolutions.com/apply-brookville. And the Detroit-area-based company says it also accepts on-site applications from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.