dayton-daily-news logo
X

New area employer hosts hiring event Thursday

(Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)
Caption
(Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: Mike Simons

Credit: Mike Simons

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
1 hour ago
Brookville’s Pak-Rite Industries will have open interviews Thursday afternoon

A new company to the area, Ecorse, Mich.-based Pak-Rite Industries Inc., will host another hiring event for the Brookville location it recently took over, in the former Payless/Collective Brands distribution center.

Open interviews for interested candidates are scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Pak-Rite Industries at 1 Collective Way.

ExploreOn 9/11, Wright-Patterson answered pleas for help, prepared for changed world

Candidates can also apply at https://www.aboveandbeyondstaffingsolutions.com/apply-brookville. And the Detroit-area-based company says it also accepts on-site applications from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

This will be the second such event for Pak-Rite in about a month. In a flyer shared with the Dayton Daily News, the company promises starting hourly wages of at least $17.

The company is looking for material handlers, line leaders, forklift operators, quality inspectors and supervisors.

The company’s Michigan operation is about 300,000 square feet in size, south of Detroit and near two interstate highways.

Collective Brands, the former owner of Payless Shoe Source, first announced it would build its 600,000 square-foot Brookville “Eastern distribution center” in May 2007. Collective confirmed it was vacating the facility in early 2019.

=

In Other News
1
Man missing from assisted living community in Xenia found safe
2
The Global War on Terror shifted Air Force vector, boosted Wright-Patt
3
New coffee shop, bistro to open in the Dayton Arcade
4
County to close section of road this month, creating traffic detour
5
Lebanon, Carlisle schools reopen after pausing due to COVID-19, other...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top