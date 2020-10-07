New cardholders get 15% off first-day purchases Oct. 8-22

MILITARY STAR card
Military shoppers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and installations worldwide who sign up for a MILITARY STAR card can reap some serious fall savings on their first-day’s purchases.
From Oct. 8 to 22, new MILITARY STAR cardholders will receive 15% off all their first-day’s purchases, an increase from the card’s typical first-day discount of 10%. The 15% discount will appear as a credit on customers' first monthly billing statements.
“The weather’s getting cooler, but the Exchange is still bringing the hottest savings to military shoppers,” said Wright-Patterson Exchange General Manager Jermaine Wilson. “Whether building up your winter wardrobe or getting a head start on holiday shopping, this enhanced first-day discount is a great opportunity for Warfighters and their families to save some extra cash while getting acquainted with the many benefits of the MILITARY STAR card.”
New accountholders will receive the 15% discount on all first-day purchases at military exchanges and commissaries, as well as online at ShopMyExchange.com, MyNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com.
All MILITARY STAR customers are automatically enrolled in the MILITARY STAR Rewards Program. They are eligible to earn 2% back in rewards points on qualifying purchases at all military exchanges, commissary and other participating locations. After every 2,000 points, customers receive a $20 rewards card.
Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:
- Free standard shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.
- The lowest flat-rate APR (10.24%) among store cards
- No late, annual, or over-limit fees.
- Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.
The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information and to apply, visit MyECP.com.