New cardholders get 15% off first-day purchases Oct. 8-22

Military shoppers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and installations worldwide who sign up for a MILITARY STAR card can reap some serious fall savings on their first-day’s purchases.

From Oct. 8 to 22, new MILITARY STAR cardholders will receive 15% off all their first-day’s purchases, an increase from the card’s typical first-day discount of 10%. The 15% discount will appear as a credit on customers' first monthly billing statements.