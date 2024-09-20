New Carlisle man accused of at least 3 robberies in Dayton indicted

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

On Aug. 28 Moore entered the TrueNorth store at a Shell gas station on Stanley Avenue and reportedly told the clerk he wanted to buy cigarettes. The worker reported Moore stole $203.80 worth of Newport cigarettes by force, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

On Sept. 9, Moore is accused of reaching into a 73-year-old woman’s vehicle and taking her wallet while she was getting gas at Sammy’s Food Mart on South Smithville Road.

When she confronted him and reached into his vehicle to get her wallet, Moore slammed the car door on her arm, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. She was also dragged several feet when the vehicle began to drive away.

The woman suffered a broken wrist during the incident.

The next day Dayton police discovered a vehicle matching the description of Moore’s vehicle near South Smithville Road and East Third Street. They approached the vehicle to speak to Moore, but he drove away, brushing an officer’s leg and nearly driving over his foot, according to the prosecutor’s office.

On Sept. 11, Moore was at a McDonald’s on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard when he reportedly pulled out a knife and demanded a worker give him the cash in the drawer. He stole $306 and fled, according to municipal court records.

Witnesses were able to give police a license plate number and investigators tracked Moore to the Travelers Motel on North Dixie Drive in Harrison Twp.

Moore was arrested after a brief standoff.

“This defendant is committing increasingly more violent and brazen crimes,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “He clearly is dangerous and doesn’t care who he hurts as he flees to avoid apprehension.”

Moore is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond.