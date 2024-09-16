Suspect in string of Dayton robberies charged

The robberies took place on Aug. 28, Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. Moore was arrested last week after a standoff at a Harrison Twp. motel.

The first robbery was at a Shell gas station at 1951 Stanley Ave. A worker reported a man, later identified as Moore, stole $203.80 worth of Newport cigarettes by force, according to court documents.

On Sept. 9, Dayton police responded to 2426 S. Smithville Road for an unarmed robbery.

“Crews met with (a woman) who said a male took her purse out of her van before getting back into his vehicle,” an affidavit read. “Edward proceeded to slam her arm in the door several times before leaving.”

Police previously said the 73-year-old woman was dragged for approximately 6 feet while pinned in the door.

The woman fell and broke her wrist, according to court records.

The next day, investigators found Moore in a vehicle in the 1400 block of South Smithville Road and attempted to detain him. However, Moore was able to flee in a vehicle.

On Sept. 11, police were called to a McDonald’s at 2166 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. for an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, officers learned Moore went inside the restaurant, showed a knife and demanded money, according to court documents. He reportedly stole $306 and fled in a vehicle.

“Some alert citizens were able to assist us and get the license plate number of the vehicle and that did in fact match the suspect that was involved in the crime involving the 73-year-old woman,” Dayton police Lt. Mark Ponichtera said last week.

Detectives tracked Moore to the Travelers Motel in the 2800 block of North Dixie Drive in Harrison Twp.

He initially did not come out to announcements made by police, so the Montgomery County Sheriff Regional SWAT was called to respond.

“As they were assembling announcements continued and we were able to make contact with (the suspect) using the house phone with the hotel,” Ponichtera said. “Once that happened, we were able to convince him to come out.”