New Carlisle man dies of injuries in head-on crash

A New Carlisle man died Sunday after he was seriously injured in a head-on crash Friday on Snider Road at the Interstate 70 overpass in Clark County.
Donny Cox, 72, was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton following the crash reported around 5 p.m. Friday between his pickup truck and a sport-utility vehicle.
Credit: Bill Lackey
He died Sunday morning, Sgt. Richard Dixon of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post said Monday night. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed Cox’s body was brought to the morgue.
Angelica Perkins, 47, of Springfield, was headed south on Snider Road when she drove her SUV left of center and struck Cox’s pickup truck that was headed north. Evidence showed that Cox swerved to the right to try to avoid the collision but was not successful, according to the highway patrol.
Perkins and Cox were cut out of their vehicles, and Cox’s passenger — his wife, Grestina Cox — suffered minor injuries. All three were wearing seat belts, troopers said.
Perkins also was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition Monday night.
The crash closed Snider Road for about 2½ hours between Dayton Springfield Road and Lower Valley Pike.
Troopers at the scene said alcohol does not appear to be a factor, but that it is not clear what led Perkins to veer into the northbound lane.
The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.