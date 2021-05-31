New Carlisle man dies of injuries in head-on crash

Perkins and Cox were cut out of their vehicles, and Cox’s passenger — his wife, Grestina Cox — suffered minor injuries. All three were wearing seat belts, troopers said.

Perkins also was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition Monday night.

The crash closed Snider Road for about 2½ hours between Dayton Springfield Road and Lower Valley Pike.

Troopers at the scene said alcohol does not appear to be a factor, but that it is not clear what led Perkins to veer into the northbound lane.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.