New CEO: Patrick J. Nugent to lead Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

“The DPAA Board of Trustees is thrilled to welcome Patrick Nugent to the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance,” said Vernon Fernandes, DPAA board chair in a release. “We have every confidence that he will bring critical insight, dynamic leadership and artistic passion to the DPAA. Patrick’s proven success as a leader within two previous performing arts organizations will be a tremendous asset to our organization. His commitment to diversity, inclusion and community aligns perfectly with DPAA’s mission to transform lives through the power of music and dance.”

Nugent, who received his undergraduate degree in Classics and Theology from Xavier University, joins DPAA from Lyric Opera of Chicago, where he was vice president of development. He particularly built the infrastructure for a 10-year $650 million comprehensive campaign, organized a $10 million emergency fundraising campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic, initiated the opera company’s first-ever advocacy strategy, and built up its major gifts program. Prior to joining the Lyric, he served as executive director of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra.