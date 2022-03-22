New comprehensive plan to serve as guide to Miami Twp. staff, elected officials

The plan identifies five key planning areas that impact the quality of life in a community, he said.

Infrastructure and sustainability are common elements with the 2006 comprehensive plan, but sense of place, health and wellness, and technology and innovation are three concepts that this plan introduces as “vital components to successful land-use planning,” Carlson said.

Carlson said “sense of place” addresses “How do people identify with our community?” while “health and wellness” tackles the question of “How can land-use provide opportunities to make healthy choices?” And “technology and innovation” deals with “How will future technologies change the way land is used today?”

The new plan includes a process to make amendments as community conditions change, he said.

“Many comprehensive plans are rigid documents that have the potential to quickly become dated or reference community conditions that are no longer accurate,” Carlson said. “There are several key components within the plan that are designed to be updated as land-use conditions change, goals and initiatives are met, or as community needs and demographics shift. The plan is designed to be a dynamic and flexible guide.”

Another key difference from the 2006 comprehensive plan is how future land-use designations are used, he said.

“The 2006 plan uses a greater number of specific categories to designate future land use, while the (new) plan uses broad categories ... . As greater levels of use intensity are appropriate, the capacity for mixed-use development increases,” Carlson said.

Work on the plan started with public information workshops in 2019 and wrapped up in late 2021 with public hearings before the township’s zoning commission, as well as its board of trustees, which voted last week to adopt the plan.