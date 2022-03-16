ALDI to open in former Barnes & Noble near Dayton Mall

The Barnes & Noble bookstore that closed last year after 25 years near the Dayton Mall in Miami Twp. is being transformed into a grocery store.
ALDI will completely renovate the storefront at 2619 Miamisburg Centerville Road, township officials confirmed today. That also will include a revamp of the building façade, a new loading dock, updated parking and more.
It expects to open the 26,658-square-foot space sometime in May, officials said.
The store was constructed in 1996, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office. Real estate investment trust National Retail Properties Inc. applied Tuesday afternoon for a fire suppression system at the site for the ALDI project.
We’ve reached out to ALDI to find out how many jobs this new location would create.
ALDI operates more than 2,100 stores across 38 states, including locations in Beavercreek, Centerville, Kettering, Huber Heights, Englewood, West Carrollton and Middletown.
The grocer is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022, the company recently said. In addition to opening stores, ALDI will expand its Curbside Grocery Pickup offering from 1,200 to 1,500 stores by the end of the year.
About the Author