New deputy director, police chief announced for Dayton airport

A new deputy director and chief of police have been named for the Dayton International Airport.

Daniel J. Zenk will start as deputy director of the City of Dayton Department of Aviation and Dayton International Airport on Monday. Daryl Wilson was named the new chief of police at the airport and started on Monday.

Zenk has 20 years in airport operations management, airline and stakeholder relations and project oversight, according to the City of Dayton. He previously served as the chief operations officer at at Syracuse Hancock International Airport and worked in management and supervisory roles at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Bellingham International Airport, Oakland International Airport and San Jose International Airport.

Zenk’s responsibilities include airport planning, operations and public safety.

Wilson retired from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office recently, where he was the chief deputy since 2019, according to a press release. Wilson was in charge of directing daily operations, managing a staff of 490, critical incident response and budget management.

He was promoted multiple times during his career with the sheriff’s office and became a major in 2007.

As police chief of the Dayton International Airport, Wilson manages a staff of 22 officers who patrol airport facilities.