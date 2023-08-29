NEW DETAILS: DCI worker listed as murder victim in Trotwood deadly domestic dispute report

A Dayton Correctional Institution officer who died last week in an incident Trotwood police described as a domestic dispute turned deadly was listed as a murder victim on an incident report filed by the department.

Crystal Lugo, 44, and Antonio Heard, 38, died at Miami Valley Hospital following a crash on Aug. 22. Both had also been shot, according to Trotwood police.

Trotwood Police Department records obtained by the Dayton Daily News on Tuesday listed the incident as a homicide and Lugo as the victim of an aggravated murder. The name of the suspect was redacted.

In a press released issued Friday, police said no other people are believed to be involved in the incident. Trotwood police declined to say if it was being investigated as a murder-suicide Tuesday but said it was an intentional act.

Lugo and Heard were known to each other, according to police.

Officers were initially dispatched on a report of a two-vehicle crash at Olive Road and Hoover Avenue around 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 22.

A Chevrolet Impala and Hyundai Sonata were crashed on the side of Olive Road, according to an incident report. The Hyundai reportedly hit a utility pole and drove through it.

A man was lying in the ditch on the side of Olive Road. The report identified him as Antonio Heard, the owner of the Chevrolet. Medics transported him to Miami Valley Hospital.

A woman, later identified as Lugo, was found unresponsive in the Hyundai. Medics began to provide care for Lugo and noted she appeared to be deceased, according to the report. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 3:57 p.m., according to coroner’s office records.

Heard died at 7:02 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the hospital.

Medic and fire crews at the crash scene advised investigators Heard and Lugo appeared to have gunshot wounds. One of the officers noticed an empty pistol holder in the front passenger floorboard of the Chevrolet, according to police records.

Investigators searched the water and mud in the ditch for a gun, but didn’t find one. Earth was removed from the scene and loaded into a dump truck to be searched, according to the report.

Police found a key to the Hyundai in the mud beneath the door. It was seized, along with both vehicles, as evidence.

Lugo worked as a mail room employee at Dayton Correctional Institution.

“Our hearts go out to Ms. Lugo’s family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time,” said JoEllen Smith, communications chief for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Employee support services and mental health staff were onsite last week for workers and those incarcerated at DCI. The warden also met with Lugo’s family, Smith said last week.

“DCI will host a memorial in honor of Ms. Lugo for staff and the incarcerated population in September,” she added.

Staff writer Avery Kreemer contributed to this report.