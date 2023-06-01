BreakingNews
2 die in Dayton crash; I-75 North, Stanley Avenue ramp reopen
X

NEW DETAILS: Fire-ravaged historic Dayton Traxler mansion sells at second auction

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News
By
41 minutes ago

An historic West Dayton mansion ravaged by fire this spring has been sold.

The Louis Traxler Mansion was bought for $41,000 on Thursday at a sheriff’s auction, the second such event held since the April 23 fire, according to Montgomery County records.

Dayton fire officials said the blaze made the Yale Avenue structure built in 1912 — and listed on the National Register of Historic Places — likely a total loss, but are still investigating its cause, a spokesman said this week.

The minimum required bid was $38,439.11, the total of taxes owed and court costs, according to the county treasurer’s office.

ExploreEARLIER: Dayton mansion third building lost recently off history group’s endangered list

County tax delinquency supervisor Jennifer Connelly said about $36,771 is owed in taxes and delinquencies on the property that for years had been owned by William Moore and Doris Moore, county real estate records show.

Dayton fire officials responded to site around 3 a.m. April 23 after it was fully engulfed. An investigation into the cause is ongoing, Dayton Fire Department Capt. Brad French said this week.

In Other News
1
2 die in Dayton crash; I-75 North, Stanley Avenue ramp reopen
2
Trotwood man accused of shining a laser at OSHP chopper pleads guilty...
3
Winsupply purchases site of former longtime Moraine motel
4
Florida man dies following motorcycle crash in Miami County Monday
5
NEW DETAILS: U.S. 35 ramp closing for months, traffic to detour into...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top