NEW DETAILS: Kettering to spend more on first phase of arts center renovation

KETTERING — The cost for the first phase of Kettering’s Rosewood Arts Centre’s renovation has increased to $2.393 million, about $700,000 more than originally approved.
The higher cost is related to including work in Phase I that had been planned in future phases of the $4.3 million project, city records show.
It includes installing a new fire alarm system and renovating of the main rest rooms, documents state.
The city had expected to spend $1.683 million this year, $1.3 million next year and $1 million in 2023 for the three-phased project.
Kettering City Council is expected Tuesday night to approve the additional funds for this year’s work.
Rosewood serves more than 80,000 people annually through a variety of visual and performing arts, according to the city.
It was built as an elementary school in 1965 and closed in 1984 when Kettering City Schools consolidated buildings. No significant structural or interior changes have occurred since 1985, officials have said.