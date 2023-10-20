NEW DETAILS: New Fairborn High School adding $3M indoor multi-sport site

Fairborn will be adding a $3 million indoor multi-sport facility at the new high school.

The 11,000 square foot site will be built between the home stands and the fieldhouse, separate from the new high school, Fairborn Treasurer Kevin Philo said.

It was one of the projects that was cut earlier due to price increases for the new high school under construction on Commerce Center Boulevard, he added.

Plans for the facility were reinstated this week after a vote by the Fairborn school board. It will be among several projects that will be funded by the 34-year bond issue district voters approved this spring, officials have said.

School district officials said tax issue would generate about $24.6 million, but not increase taxes. Instead, voter passage would allow collection to start in 2027 after a current 2-mill bond issue expires the year prior, Philo has said.

The new high school — once estimated to cost $70 million — is now projected at $82 million due to inflation, officials have said.

It is scheduled to be completed in August 2024, according to the district. But the new indoor training facility may not open until later that fall, Philo said.