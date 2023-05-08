New distribution charges may push AES Ohio electric rates up $6.50 higher monthly

While AES Ohio’s new electric security plan could lower electric costs a bit, it may not matter once the company’s new distribution charges kick in.
That’s according to the recent testimony of Sharon Schroder, director of regulatory affairs for AES Ohio, before the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio earlier this month.
According to transcripts of a PUCO hearing on AES Ohio’s application for a new electric security plan (ESP), Schroder testified that implementing this ESP settlement would result in a $1.49 monthly decrease — but coupled with implementing new distribution rates of approximately $8, the result would be a net increase of $6 to $6.50 per month for a resident using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity.
“If we include the distribution rate, those are approximately an $8 increase, and so this decrease of $1.50 would offset that, so the increase would be in the neighborhood of $6 or 6.50,” Schroder said in testimony transcripts that the PUCO made public on its web site Monday.
“The distribution increase has already been approved; it just can’t be implemented until a new ESP is in effect,” PUCO spokesman Matt Schilling said Monday.
Recall that in December, members of the PUCO agreed to freeze what AES Ohio charges to cover distribution of electricity until a new electric security plan for the utility is approved this year.
The upshot at the time for Dayton-area AES Ohio electric customers: What they pay for electricity distribution was expected to go up. But a spokeswoman for the PUCO could not say back in December how much that increase would be or when it would go into effect.
That is now clarified by the settlement on a new ESP — basically an operating plan — between AES Ohio, the former Dayton Power & Light, and interested parties, such as big employers and the city of Dayton.
Briefs and reply briefs are still ahead in the regulatory process toward a new ESP for Dayton’s electric utility.
After that it’s up to the PUCO to issue a ruling. Members can accept, reject, or modify the settlement based on the case record before it, Schilling said.
Questions were sent to a representative of AES Ohio Monday.
About the Author