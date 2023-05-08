New distribution charges may push AES Ohio electric rates up $6.50 higher monthly

Recall that in December, members of the PUCO agreed to freeze what AES Ohio charges to cover distribution of electricity until a new electric security plan for the utility is approved this year.

The upshot at the time for Dayton-area AES Ohio electric customers: What they pay for electricity distribution was expected to go up. But a spokeswoman for the PUCO could not say back in December how much that increase would be or when it would go into effect.

That is now clarified by the settlement on a new ESP — basically an operating plan — between AES Ohio, the former Dayton Power & Light, and interested parties, such as big employers and the city of Dayton.

Briefs and reply briefs are still ahead in the regulatory process toward a new ESP for Dayton’s electric utility.

After that it’s up to the PUCO to issue a ruling. Members can accept, reject, or modify the settlement based on the case record before it, Schilling said.

Questions were sent to a representative of AES Ohio Monday.