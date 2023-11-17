BreakingNews
New drive-thru holiday lights show opens at Montgomery County Fairgrounds

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland runs through Jan. 7.

Local News
By Alex Cutler
1 hour ago
The Montgomery County Fairgrounds is now host to Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland, which opens tonight and runsthrough Jan. 7. The fairgrounds are located at 645 Infirmary Road, just south of U.S. 35.

The experience will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 6-10 p.m. or later on Saturday or Sunday, according to Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland’s website (www.shadrackchristmas.com/dayton-oh). The display will maintain the same hours on holidays.

This drive-through experience will feature thousands of lights decorated into beautiful displays, set to wonderful classic holiday songs, according to the website.

Some highlights include a large light tunnel that families can drive through, a football-field sized carpet of lights, a giant Christmas tree and more.

Tickets are $29.95 per car and are non-refundable. They are available online at www.shadrackchristmas.com/dayton-oh or on-site. .

For those who might want to skip the line, Shadrack Productions is offering an express ticket for an extra $20 per car that allows that vehicle to go to the front of the line.

Shadrack Productions puts on light shows across the country.

How to go

What: Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland

When: 6 - 10 p.m. Nov. 17- Jan. 7, including holidays

Where: 645 Infirmary Rd, Dayton, Ohio.

Tickets: $29.95 per car; Additional $20 per car for express entry

More info: Shadrack Productions

