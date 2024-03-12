New event center ‘at Darlene’s’ to open in Englewood

The event center will be called “at Darlene’s.”

Once Tucker obtains the proper building permits, she will be free to open her business, according to city officials. She said Tuesday she plans to do so within about a month.

Tucker, who contracts as a senior fabricator for the U.S. Air Force Uniform Office, said the event center will provide a space for baby and bridal showers, weddings, birthday parties, seminars, classes, and other events.

She is dedicating a portion of the building as her studio, allowing her room for her personal hobbies, and also plans to host sewing classes.

Tucker is currently developing a website for her business, www.atdarlenes.space.

Tucker purchased the property last year and has been using a section of the building as her primary home. The building formerly housed the Tobias Funeral Home, which vacated the premises around 2020, according to city officials.

Planning commission documents show the proposed event space will be on the main floor and will encompass 1,584 square feet of the total 6,740-square-foot building. There is also approximately 830 square feet of basement space that could be used, documents show.

Tucker said the interior of the building is nearly ready to open, noting all that remains is some light landscaping to the exterior.

“The (inside) was pretty dated, but there were a lot of commercial aspects already in place,” she said. “The building was well taken care of and maintained, but I had to do a lot of painting and put in new flooring.”

Prior to planning commission’s vote, Director of Development Bill Singer wrote in a staff report that the proposal is likely to have minimal impact on surrounding properties, and that project plans meet zoning code requirements.