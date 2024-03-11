Englewood rejects ‘Fun Center’ plan to add go-kart track; neighbors opposed it

According to his proposal, Deam said the track would be operational during warmer months, typically, but not strictly, from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Hours of operation were planned for 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends and until 8 p.m. on weekdays. The facility also has mini-golf outdoors, and batting cages, games and a bounce area indoors.

In a report submitted to planning commission, city Development Director Bill Singer stated staff did not recommend approval of the requested conditional use. Singer cited potential issues with the go-kart track, like noise that could negatively affect the nearby residential district.

The track was proposed to loop back and forth in a narrow area behind the miniature golf course and the building that includes the Fun Center. The northwest edge of the track would circle near a few Shadowood and Villas of Englewood apartment buildings. The southeast edge of the track would be the point closest to single-family homes, near where Eller Avenue and Northeast Circle meet.

City statutes limit noise within residential districts to 60 decibels during daytime hours and 55 during the night. Sixty decibels is about as loud as a conversation between two people sitting at a distance of 3 1/2-feet apart.

In his application, Deam said a noise buffer is provided by a line of trees that sits between adjacent houses and the proposed track. He added that the distance from the houses to the track area — 81 feet away from the closest home — would be significant enough to provide further buffering.

Deam said the Go Karts would use Honda GX 160 motors, which he said output 69 decibels at a 25-foot distance, per factory specifications. The decibels will drop the further the sound travels, Deam noted.

One letter of opposition was included in planning commission documents.

Englewood residents Sheila and Nicholas Gavin, whose backyard is adjacent to the field just west of the Fun Center, said they’re concerned about noise pollution, as well as an increase in lights and traffic that the track may bring with it.

“Families in our neighborhood have a vested interest in improving the aesthetics of our homes and yards,” the letter reads. “... The Go Kart track will disrupt and destroy the quality of the peaceful neighborhoods enjoyed by walkers, bicyclists, and dog walkers, and (will) be an eyesore to family neighborhoods.”

Englewood’s planning commission has final say for the city on conditional use requests. Any appeals go to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.