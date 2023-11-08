New Fairborn mayor: ‘Make sure our citizens have a voice’

Fairborn’s next mayor said he will stick to his campaign priorities when he returns to the office he left in 2017.

Dan Kirkpatrick said “making sure our citizens feel safe and secure in their homes — that’s always been my No. 1 position” and the top job “of any government at any level.”

After defeating Deputy Mayor Kevin Knepp by a 53.7% to 46.3% ratio Tuesday night, Kirkpatrick also said he wants to “make sure that our citizens feel like they have a voice in things.”

Kirkpatrick’s victory to succeed Mayor Paul Keller was among the more comfortable spreads in Fairborn city and school board races, according to unofficial final voting results from the Greene County Board of Elections.

Board of education challenger Stephanie Webb had 20.9% of the vote while two-term incumbent and current President Jerry Browning won 18.9% among six candidates for three seats.

The third spot may involve an automatic recount as incumbent Wendy Landon had 16.90%, slightly ahead of challenger Susan Hieber’s 16.75%, results show.

Incumbent Pat McCoart, a two-term incumbent and the board’s current vice president, had 15.1%.

In a five-way race for three city council seats, incumbents Tana Stanton and Clinton Allen had 22.2% and 21.7%, respectively, and challenger Sylvia Chess won 20.5%, according to results. Fourth-place finisher Katy Carlton had 19.2%.

Stanton said in an email Wednesday morning she is “honored to see that so many people trust me to serve them as a council member.

“I will continue to advocate for more two-way communication between the city and our residents, responsible development, and fiscally responsible environmental sustainability improvements,” she added.

Kirkpatrick was first elected mayor in 2013 and later served as executive director of the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce from May 2022 to May 2023.

He has said safety and security within the city could be improved by ensuring police and fire departments have adequate staff, training and equipment to perform their duties.

Aside from monthly citizens forums, he said by working more closely with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Wright State University, and Fairborn schools, the city can boost STEM, STEAM and STEMM opportunities for local students.

On city council, Stanton also wants to use a free Miami Conservancy District service for development standards to prevent flooding.

The city improving energy efficiency and renewable energy by removing barriers is another important goal, she said. Stanton is employed with Accent Software Inc.

Webb works as an aide at Baker Middle School for several years. She said her experience of working in the building gave her a valuable understanding of day-to-day issues.

Webb’s priorities include district finances and hiring top central office administrators. Aside from working at Baker, Webb said four generations of her family have attended or graduated from Fairborn schools.