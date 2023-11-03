Investigation finds Fairborn candidate compliant when receiving federal COVID relief funds

An investigation into Fairborn awarding federal COVID relief money to a local business owner running for city council this fall has the found candidate was compliant to apply and receive the funds.

Sylvia Chess “was compliant with the application and use requirements” of the city and of American Rescue Plan Act guidelines, Fairborn Solicitor Mike McNamee said in a legal opinion released Friday afternoon.

The investigation stemmed from a claim last month by the Citizens for Fairborn’s Future. It alleged that Chess, owner of Xtra Pro-Dev 101 Centre, LLC, received $10,000 in ARPA funding for a small business grant for which the company was not qualified.

McNamee’s opinion said the group claimed the business did not qualify because Chess “was not operating out of a commercial location” as of Jan. 1, 2020, as required by the city.

The filing date of articles of organization for Xtra Pro-Dev 101 Centre, LLC, listing Chess as the agent, was July 1, 2020, Ohio Secretary of State documents show.

“Ms. Chess had previously operated her business in Texas before relocating” to Fairborn, McNamee’s report states. “Ms. Chess sought to continue operating the business.

“The operational requirement of Jan. 1, 2020, is explicitly devoid of a location requirement, thus Texas would suffice,” according to the report.

Chess started “her due diligence” for a Fairborn site in December 2019, as shown in a letter from her realtor, McNamee wrote.

“A storefront or brick and mortar operation is not required for a business to be operating, nor does a business filing need to be submitted to the Ohio Secretary of State,” according to the opinion. “Thus, the allegation that Ms. Chess failure to register her business until July of 2020 is without merit.”

The Dayton Daily New left a message for Chess seeking comment for this story.

Chess is one of five candidates running for Fairborn City Council this fall, with three seats open. The other candidates are incumbents Clint Allen and Tana Stanton, plus challengers James Baker and Katy Carlton.

The city revealed Oct. 20 it had an “ongoing investigation” following questions by this news organization. The questions were raised after it obtained Fairborn ARPA funding documents through a public records request.

The documents involved ARPA funds given to a business operated by Chess.

The city, like some others, is using federal money to help Fairborn small businesses recover from the pandemic. The city received about $6.8 million in ARPA money, $250,000 of which was designated for small business grants, Fairborn records show.

Fairborn last year awarded $10,000 each — the maximum amount — to six small businesses, Dayton Daily News records show.

The city told Chess on Feb. 7, 2023 her company at 440 W. Main St. would be receiving a $10,000 small business grant during the second round of awards, Fairborn emails show.