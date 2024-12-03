New Greene County roundabout now open to traffic

Site preparations began in early June, and Ohio 235 was closed in mid-July for construction on the $2.29 million project.

The U.S. 68 and Ohio 235 intersection has been listed on ODOT’s Highway Safety Improvement Program for a number of years, as the site of a high number of rural crashes. Constructing a roundabout was determined to provide the greatest benefit toward improving safety, according to the agency.

Although crews from contractor John R. Jurgensen have completed nearly all of construction, some minor finishing work, including landscaping, will be completed next spring, ODOT said.

ODOT asks motorists to be mindful of the need for caution, including traveling at a reduced speed, when approaching and driving through the new roundabout.