New independent pharmacy opens in Huber Heights

“If a person wanted to go into pharmacy on their own, maybe just try it out with the independent and then try that with the chain and then, you know, decide from there which route you might want to take,” Pelphrey said.

Lisa Pelphrey said her husband loved the customer service part of the job.

“He’s always wanted to do it on his own and do it his way,” Lisa Pelphrey said.

Bruce Pelphrey said those worried about their insurance supporting them at a small pharmacy can contact their insurance company or the pharmacy to find out if their prescriptions are covered.

Antonio Ciaccia, an advisor to the American Pharmacists Association, said local pharmacies are better able to serve customers with complicated medical needs and often reflect the needs of their communities.

Ciaccia said with local pharmacies, if patients need a service, they can just ask for it.

“It’s easier for them to integrate new services into their model because they’re much more nimble, they don’t have to go through three layers of bureaucracy to get something off the ground,” Ciaccia said.

Bruce Pelphrey said the pharmacy has free delivery in Huber Heights and curbside service.

He said he hopes customers come to him because they feel like he cares about them.

“I feel like I’m pretty personable, and I want to get to know the person that walks in the door, and hopefully they want to get to know me,” Bruce Pelphrey said.