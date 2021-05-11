New Kettering pizza restaurant looks to fill jobs before opening business

KETTERING – A pizza restaurant planning to open in Kettering is holding job interviews this week.
Gionino’s Pizzeria, which opened its first Miami Valley restaurant on East Third Street in Dayton’s Huffman Historic Area in 2019, plans a second business on Ohio 48.
The Kettering location at 4015 Far Hills Ave. is holding open interviews from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday as it hires for all positions, according to the site’s Facebook page.
“We are looking for motivated individuals with excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to build a team that works together, increase profits, and provide superior customer service,” the Facebook page states.
Drivers must have a reliable vehicle, proof of automobile insurance and a valid driver’s license.
Dayton-area Gionino’s franchise owner of Tony Clark told the Dayton Daily News in March the new Kettering carryout and delivery restaurant will employ about 20.
Clark said at that time he hoped to have that location open by June 1.