JUST IN: Kettering delays Fraze Pavilion season further; city looks to fill jobs

KETTERING – The Fraze Pavilion is still looking to fill seasonal jobs as it plans to begin hosting shows in late-July, Kettering’s city manager said Monday.
This Fraze season had expected to start in mid-July and run about six to eight weeks under COVID-19 guidelines, City Manager Mark Schwieterman said last month.
But he said Monday Kettering’s reopening for the city-owned 4,300-seat outdoor venue will be pushed back.
The Fraze is expected to announce its 2021 season later this month, Schwieterman said. Meanwhile, the city has about 100 or more jobs that need to be filled in its parks, recreation and cultural arts department, including Fraze positions, he said.
The 2020 Fraze season was canceled, as were other popular Kettering summer activities due to the coronavirus.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in March amended an order to allow outdoor entertainment venues to admit up to 30% of their fixed, seated capacity.
By mid-summer, Schwieterman said he hopes COVID restrictions will lessen, allowing for greater attendance.