New Lebanon elementary school closed today, Wednesday due to illness

New Lebanon Local Schools has announced that Dixie Elementary will be closed today and Wednesday due to illness.
It is unclear whether this refers to COVID-19 or some other illness.
According to the district’s COVID-19 information dashboard, last week Dixie Elementary had two current coronavirus cases in students and three positive cases among staff. Seven students were listed as quarantined.
We have reached out to the school for clarification on the closure and will update this story when we receive more information.
In Other News
1
Work on Kettering’s Rosewood Arts Centre to start soon
2
Wayne HS to be remote for 2 weeks due to high number of student COVID...
3
Fairborn HS football coach on leave was booked into jail
4
60 bridges in Montgomery County need repair; bipartisan bill could help
5
Area residents mount relief efforts to aid Louisianans affected by...