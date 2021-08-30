Wayne HS to be remote for 2 weeks due to high number of student COVID cases

All students will be off Tuesday for a calamity day so repairs can be made to a faulty air conditioning unit, and two weeks of remote learning begins Wednesday that is anticipated to end Sept. 14.

“Due to the overwhelming increase in student COVID-19 cases at Wayne High School, district administration has decided to transition all general education Wayne High School students to 100% remote learning for two weeks,” Huber Heights Schools Superintendent Mario Basora wrote Monday evening in a letter to high school families posted on social media.