Wayne HS to be remote for 2 weeks due to high number of student COVID cases

Wayne High School will transition to remote learning beginning Sept. 1 due to the increase in student COVID-19 cases. FILE
Wayne High School will transition to remote learning beginning Sept. 1 due to the increase in student COVID-19 cases. FILE

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
43 minutes ago

Wayne High School students will not be in the classroom for the next two weeks.

All students will be off Tuesday for a calamity day so repairs can be made to a faulty air conditioning unit, and two weeks of remote learning begins Wednesday that is anticipated to end Sept. 14.

“Due to the overwhelming increase in student COVID-19 cases at Wayne High School, district administration has decided to transition all general education Wayne High School students to 100% remote learning for two weeks,” Huber Heights Schools Superintendent Mario Basora wrote Monday evening in a letter to high school families posted on social media.

High school students are scheduled to return to in-person instruction on Sept. 15, the superintendent said.

Students in specialized classrooms will remain in-person for the two-week period.

