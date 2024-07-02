New Lebanon middle school teacher dies of injuries following crash

His visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church, 335 S. Church St., in New Lebanon.

Gauvey was seriously injured in a May 6 crash that happened around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of South Clayton and Havermale roads in Jackson Twp.

Gauvey was headed east on Havermale Road in a 2003 Honda Accord when he stopped at the stop sign at South Clayton Road. He then failed to yield and entered the intersection and was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse, according to a crash report filed by the Jackson Twp. Police Department.

Gauvey was taken to Kettering Health Main Campus.

The other driver, a 39-year-old Franklin woman, and her passenger were not injured.

Gauvey is a graduate of Valley View High School and Miami University, according to his Facebook page.

He is survived by his wife, Jesse Green, and their two young sons.