New Lebanon middle school teacher dies of injuries following crash

A New Lebanon middle school teacher died over the weekend from injuries he suffered in an early May crash in Jackson Twp.
Kaleb Matthew Gauvey, 30, taught sixth grade social studies at Dixie Middle School, according to the New Lebanon Local School District website.
His visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church, 335 S. Church St., in New Lebanon.
Gauvey was seriously injured in a May 6 crash that happened around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of South Clayton and Havermale roads in Jackson Twp.
Gauvey was headed east on Havermale Road in a 2003 Honda Accord when he stopped at the stop sign at South Clayton Road. He then failed to yield and entered the intersection and was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse, according to a crash report filed by the Jackson Twp. Police Department.
Gauvey was taken to Kettering Health Main Campus.
The other driver, a 39-year-old Franklin woman, and her passenger were not injured.
Gauvey is a graduate of Valley View High School and Miami University, according to his Facebook page.
He is survived by his wife, Jesse Green, and their two young sons.
About the Author