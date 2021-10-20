New logistics project? Buyer picks up 80+ acres for more than $2.2 million

In what may be a sign of another Dayton-area logistics project, a limited partnership bought 76 acres of land at 2117 Old Springfield Road for just over $2.2 million this week.
Property records identify the buyer as “CH REALTY IX JV I DAYTON LOGISTICS WEST LP.” The seller was listed as a trust for Barbara J. Deal. Purchased were parcels of 76.3 and 5.1 acres.
Records give the property address as Vandalia, but sometimes Union parcels have a Vandalia mailing address. A Vandalia official said the land is in Union.
At the Sept. 27 Union City Council meeting, on the council agenda was a resolution authorizing Union City Manager John Applegate to enter into a contract between the city of Union, CH Realty IX JV Dayton Logistics West LP and the Montgomery County Transportation District.
A message was left for Applegate Wednesday. Steve Stanley, executive director of the transportation director, wanted to gather information before commenting at length. He said he was aware of activity at the land in question, but declined to immediately comment.
That part of Old Springfield Road is generally west of Dog Leg Road and east of Union Airpark Boulevard, an area that that has seen an abundance of logistics projects in recent years. The parcel is north of Old Springfield.
It was a distribution project in Union that arguably kicked off an ongoing series of projects near Dayton International Airport in recent years. Procter & Gamble opened a distribution center in that community in 2014, drawn by Dayton’s location near the intersection of Interstates 75 and 70 — found some 600 miles of 67 percent of the U.S. population and within 600 miles of 60 percent of the nation’s manufacturing employment.