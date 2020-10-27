New military tuition assistance approach for FY21 released

Applications will be routed using normal procedures on the Air Force Virtual Education Center online platform. Airmen and Space Professionals may apply for tuition assistance up to 45 days prior to the start of their class date. The adjustments should help equitably stretch funding, but should fiscal year funds become exhausted at year end, service members who did not get their applications approved will have to wait until the new fiscal year’s funds are available to apply for tuition assistance.

“Tuition assistance aids in the development of a highlyeducated and skilled military force,” Kelly said. “By making these adjustments, we ensure this key benefit continues for all Airmen and Space Professionals.”

These adjustments apply to both undergraduate-level and graduate-level classes. Recognizing there may be potential reasons for exceeding the annual cap waivers to the policy are available for unique circumstances. For example, members whose degree program requires a lab class exceeding the $3,750 limit by one semester hour or two quarter hours, or those working on a unique degree deadline may apply for a waiver.

Consult Air Force Instruction 36-2670 Total Force Development and Air Force guidance memorandum 2020-02 for details.

“Tuition assistance is a key and central in-service education benefit, but it’s only one of several avenues members can use to get their degrees and minimize out-of-pocket expenses,” Kelly said. Air Force officials noted comparing school costs, researching other resources such as Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support’s, or DANTES, Credit-by-Exam program offering both the DSST and CLEP exams, pursuing Community College of the Air Force degrees and other funding sources such as scholarships and grants as parts of the overall education benefit that can help minimize expenses.

Contact your local education and training office and your college counselor to explore all additional funding opportunities.