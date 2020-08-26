New Physical Training Leader Guide promotes safe fitness activities

The guide is designed to provide PTLs with basic fitness principles, examples for leading safe and effective exercise sessions and the ability to recognize potentially unsafe exercise programs.

“Musculoskeletal injury has been identified as the top threat to service member’s readiness and lethality,” said Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, AFMC command surgeon. “The AFMC Physical Training Leader Guide is designed to provide physical training leaders and Airmen with basic fitness principles and examples of safe and effective exercise sessions.”