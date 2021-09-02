New public school COVID cases top 700 in Butler, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties

Lebanon City Schools has had the 11th highest number of student cases in the state. They reported 46 new student cases this week, for a cumulative 66 student COVID-19 cases.

Springboro Community Schools is the 18th highest in the state. With its 53 new cases reported it has a total of 56 student cases.

Mason City Schools is the 24th highest in the state with 28 new cases and 52 cumulative COVID-19 cases among students.

The ODH also reported 104 new staff COVID cases in the last week among local districts. Mason City Schools in Warren County had the highest number of new staff cases with 13. Rounding out the top five area districts with new staff cases are Beavercreek Schools with 10; Dayton Public Schools with nine; Edgewood City Schools with eight; and Springboro Community Schools with seven.