New public school COVID cases top 700 in Butler, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties

By Jen Balduf - Staff Writer - Staff Writer - Dayton Daily News
22 minutes ago

The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 738 new student COVID-19 cases during the last week in Butler, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties.

Districts with the highest number of new coronavirus cases among students includes 59 in Edgewood City Schools in Butler County; 58 in Beavercreek City Schools in Greene County; 54 in Kettering City Schools in Montgomery County; 53 in Springboro Community Schools in Warren County; and 52 in Northmont City Schools in Montgomery County.

Although some Warren County public school districts are among districts in the state with the highest number of student cases so far this year, Warren County school superintendents last week proposed a pilot program to keep children in school who may have been exposed to COVID-19 but are healthy and not showing any symptoms.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has asked the ODH to aid districts in the county in the implementation of the program.

“Our quarantines have skyrocketed because we are quarantining healthy kids,” said Warren County Educational Services Center Superintendent Tom Isaacs. “We wanted to have a plan to keep healthy kids in school.”

Lebanon City Schools has had the 11th highest number of student cases in the state. They reported 46 new student cases this week, for a cumulative 66 student COVID-19 cases.

Springboro Community Schools is the 18th highest in the state. With its 53 new cases reported it has a total of 56 student cases.

Mason City Schools is the 24th highest in the state with 28 new cases and 52 cumulative COVID-19 cases among students.

The ODH also reported 104 new staff COVID cases in the last week among local districts. Mason City Schools in Warren County had the highest number of new staff cases with 13. Rounding out the top five area districts with new staff cases are Beavercreek Schools with 10; Dayton Public Schools with nine; Edgewood City Schools with eight; and Springboro Community Schools with seven.

