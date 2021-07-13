New sandwich shop opening new Springboro location with a fundraiser

The restaurant, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open at the new Wright Station at 24 W. Central Ave., and will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Franchise owner Ted Tolliver will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday through Aug. 18 to support the Clearcreek Youth Soccer Association. Customers with a special fundraising coupon can make a minimum $2 contribution to the Clearcreek Youth Soccer Association in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.