New Springboro restaurant to feature tropical Latin American fare

An entrepreneurial family will make the jump from providing food at a downtown Dayton bar to a cafe of their own in Warren County.
Abraham Guerra said he and his family member started their own business, Latin Arepas food truck in 2015, featuring authentic Latin American food. Three years later, the family landed an agreement to serve food at Bar Granada at 5 W. Monument Ave.
They are currently transforming a former business into their new home at 85 W. Central Ave. in Springboro. He hopes to be ready to open by late August or early September. They had planned to open in June but have been delayed due to contractor labor shortages.
“If you’ve been to South Beach in Miami (Fla.), this is what you would find, more South American and Caribbean food,” he said. “We started with a vision that included authenticity, delicious, fresh homemade food made just for you. Nothing is frozen because people are tired of pre-heating food.”
Guerra said Latin Arepas was doing well at Bar Granada, then the COVID-19 pandemic shut downs struck. Until the health restrictions were lifted, they continued to use their food truck around the Dayton area, going to neighborhoods on the weekend. They also provided carry out from Bar Granada.
Guerra said the food truck developed a following in Beavercreek and Miamisburg neighborhoods, where they regularly sold out of freshly made South American, Venezuelan, Columbian and Caribbean food.
“Latin Americans are very passionate about their food,” he said. “We make food like we’re making it for family. That’s the concept we’re trying to spread. Our love is poured into our food. You are going to be served as if you were family.”
Guerra said they knew they were successful when customers would line up at the door before opening and would travel from places like Troy and as far away as Toledo for their food.
Last December, opportunity knocked to open a restaurant of their own in Springboro.
“People have to eat and they are always looking for a delicious meal,” he said. “Now is the time to evolve and grow. Springboro is our next step. This is a great opportunity to move into suburbia.”
Guerra said, “we want to take you to a tropical garden and take you away from the everyday.”