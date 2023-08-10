Next election up? Tax levies for schools, parks, police on November ballot

Just hours after one election ended, a key deadline arrived for the next one, as Wednesday afternoon was the last day for schools, cities, counties and other agencies to file tax levies for the Nov. 7 election.

Voters across Montgomery, Warren, Greene and Miami counties will see almost a dozen school levies that would increase taxes, plus several new city and village service levies on their ballots.

Here are some of the November election highlights, culled from data provided by county election boards and auditor’s offices:

Montgomery County

Four Montgomery County school districts filed sizable tax levies for the November ballot.

Northmont schools are seeking a new 5.5-mill, 10-year emergency levy, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office. This would generate more than $4 million annually if approved, and cost the owner of a $100,000 home roughly $193 each year. Northmont voters rejected a larger 7.82-mill levy by a 58-42 ratio in May.

The Vandalia-Butler district, which had a May income tax levy rejected, is now asking voters to decide on a 4-mill, five-year property tax levy this fall. If passed, it would raise more than $2.7 million annually and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $140 per year.

Both Centerville Schools and Oakwood Schools filed combination current expense and permanent improvement levies, and both of them would be permanent, rather than for five or 10 years. Centerville’s 5.9-mill levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $207 per year and generate $12.9 million annually. Oakwood’s 6.75-mill levy would raise $2.5 million annually and cost the owner of a $100,000 home roughly $236 per year.

Greene County

Nov. 7 election issues for Greene County voters will include a Beavercreek parks levy, a Jamestown police levy and school bond issues.

Beavercreek residents will be asked to vote on a new 1.93-mill park levy that, if passed, would pay to develop the city’s huge new Spring House Park, plus funding staff and equipment to benefit the entire parks district. If approved, the levy would raise property taxes by $68 per $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value. The city would start construction by late 2024.

Jamestown is asking voters to decide on a new 3.7-mill, four-year police levy that would generate $125,000 annually if passed. Each year, the levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $130.

Also in Jamestown, the Greeneview school district filed for a 5.44-mill bond and permanent improvement issue that would span until 2060 and help pay to construct new school buildings. It would generate more than $1.32 million annually and cost the owner of a $100,000 home roughly $190 each year.

Yellow Springs Schools filed for a 7.9-mill bond through 2060 to help pay for new school buildings. It would generate roughly $1.38 million each year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home more than $275 annually, according to the Greene County Auditor’s Office.

Warren County

Some Warren County voters should expect public safety levies and school levies that would raise taxes on their Nov. 7 ballots.

Wayne Twp. in northeast Warren County filed for a permanent fire and EMS levy, requesting 2.25 mills. The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home more than $78 annually, and the levy would generate $780,481 each year.

In the village of Waynesville, voters will cast ballots on a five-year, 7-mill replacement police levy that would cost $245 annually per $100,000 of property value — a $70 increase from the current rate, according to the Warren County Auditor’s Office.

Many of those same voters will see the Wayne Local School District’s 1.65-mill continuing levy for permanent improvements on their ballots. The levy would generate $645,910 if passed, and would cost the owner of a $100,000 home roughly $58 per year.

The Warren County Career Center is asking for a small levy with a big impact — a combined 0.84-mill bond issue and permanent improvement levy, with the $67 million in resulting bonds paying for a school construction project. It would cost residents $29.44 per $100,000 of property value over 30 years.

Miami County

Miami County voters will decide on large, key tax issues from two local school districts, among other ballot items.

Milton-Union schools filed for a new, 7.62-mill, seven-year property tax levy according to the Miami County Auditor’s Office, which said the levy, if passed, would raise $2 million per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $267 annually. The purpose of this new levy is to “avoid an operating deficit,” according to the Miami County Board of Elections.

Troy City Schools filed a combined long-term bond issue and facilities levy, tied to school construction and maintenance. Residents will cast one vote on the combined issue. The 4.6 mill, 37-year bond issue would be used for the local share of construction of four new school buildings, as well as the purchase of new technology, furniture and more to equip the facilities. The permanent improvement levy will be 2.3 mills for 29 years, used for maintenance and updates to Troy High School.

The combined issue would cost the owner of a $100,000 home roughly $244 per year, according to the Miami County Auditor.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 7 general election is Oct. 10.