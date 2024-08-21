No injuries, damage after plane makes emergency landing in Miami County

No injuries or damage were reported after a small plane made an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon near the village of Fletcher in Miami County.
The aircraft landed around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Loy and Lost Creek-Shelby roads south of Fletcher, the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Piqua Post reported.
Dispatchers said that they were told the plane lost power, leading to the emergency landing, but it was unclear exactly what happened.
The scene was clear an hour and a half later, dispatchers said.
In Other News
1
Dayton ranked fourth best city for young professionals to live in the...
2
Charity Adams student shot, killed; Dayton Public says extra support...
3
Resident group’s Bethel Twp. annexation petition fails to gather...
4
Full Circle Brewgarden celebrates all-things homegrown today through...
5
Founding member of WSU Boonshoft School of Medicine leaves the school...
About the Author