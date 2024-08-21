No injuries, damage after plane makes emergency landing in Miami County

BreakingNews
Aug 21, 2024
No injuries or damage were reported after a small plane made an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon near the village of Fletcher in Miami County.

The aircraft landed around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Loy and Lost Creek-Shelby roads south of Fletcher, the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Piqua Post reported.

ExploreMosquito sample tests positive for West Nile virus in Fairborn

Dispatchers said that they were told the plane lost power, leading to the emergency landing, but it was unclear exactly what happened.

The scene was clear an hour and a half later, dispatchers said.

