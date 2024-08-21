Mosquito sample tests positive for West Nile virus in Fairborn

Also, the health department’s mosquito team will begin spraying areas using an organic treatment early Monday, weather permitting.

The spraying would take place from 4 to 7 a.m. in the following areas: Fair Creek Park, Cemex Park, Community Park, Rona Village and neighborhoods inside the area bound by South Street, Central Street, Xenia Drive and North and South Second streets.

The positive test was the first in Greene County for this year’s season, which runs from summer through early fall.

West Nile virus is most commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito and is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental U.S. Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea or rash, though most people infected do not feel sick. About one out of 150 people infected develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

There are no vaccines or medicines to treat West Nile virus in people. However, risk can be managed by preventing mosquito bites through the use of insect repellent and by wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Those who do not want the area around their homes treated or anyone with questions can email ehpermits@gcph.info or call Greene County Public Health at 937-374-5607.