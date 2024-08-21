BreakingNews
Dayton ranked fourth best city for young professionals to live in the U.S.

Mosquito sample tests positive for West Nile virus in Fairborn

Credit: Ohio Department of Health

Credit: Ohio Department of Health

Local News
By
Updated Aug 21, 2024
X

West Nile virus was detected in a sample from Fairborn sent to the Ohio Department of Health, Greene County Public Health announced Wednesday.

County health officials will continue to monitor mosquitoes in the surrounding communities.

Also, the health department’s mosquito team will begin spraying areas using an organic treatment early Monday, weather permitting.

The spraying would take place from 4 to 7 a.m. in the following areas: Fair Creek Park, Cemex Park, Community Park, Rona Village and neighborhoods inside the area bound by South Street, Central Street, Xenia Drive and North and South Second streets.

The positive test was the first in Greene County for this year’s season, which runs from summer through early fall.

West Nile virus is most commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito and is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental U.S. Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea or rash, though most people infected do not feel sick. About one out of 150 people infected develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

There are no vaccines or medicines to treat West Nile virus in people. However, risk can be managed by preventing mosquito bites through the use of insect repellent and by wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Those who do not want the area around their homes treated or anyone with questions can email ehpermits@gcph.info or call Greene County Public Health at 937-374-5607.

In Other News
1
Dayton ranked fourth best city for young professionals to live in the...
2
Charity Adams student shot, killed; Dayton Public says extra support...
3
Resident group’s Bethel Twp. annexation petition fails to gather...
4
Full Circle Brewgarden celebrates all-things homegrown today through...
5
Founding member of WSU Boonshoft School of Medicine leaves the school...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top