‘No solicitors’: Riverside may change city’s ‘no knock’ regulations

More than 475 addresses in the city are on the “no knock” list.

But Riverside leaders say some residents whose addresses are registered still have sales people and canvassers knocking at their doors.

A proposed amendment to city code would prohibit people from knocking on doors or ringing people’s doorbells if they have notices posted that say no soliciting or canvassing or something similar.

City code also requires door-to-door peddlers, vendors, solicitors or others seeking contributions to obtain city licenses. The city proposes eliminating this requirement.

“We would do away with any kind of permit or list requirement and say that nobody should be knocking at a door if they display the notice,” said Riverside City Manager Joshua Rauch.

Riverside officials expect the city would print and distribute stickers or “window cling” signs that residents can post outside of their homes.

The city said the notices should help solicitors and canvassers easily identify addresses that should not be included in their contacts while helping residents who do not wish to be disturbed.

“This process would also assist law enforcement in responding to residents who contact dispatch with complaints about solicitors knocking on their doors while on the do-not-solicit list,” said Katie Lewallen, Riverside’s communications manager. “It removes the administrative step of referring to the list, allowing the responding officer to simply view the window cling or sticker affixed to the resident’s door to streamline enforcement efforts.”

Right now, there’s a lot of red tape related to the administration and enforcement of do not solicit rules, and the proposed changes would take the administrative burden off the city, said Jim Miller, Riverside’s law director.

Some cities in the Miami Valley region maintain do not solicit lists. Other jurisdictions have regulations forbidding solicitation activities if households have certain signs and notices posted.