Non-life-threatening injuries reported in Xenia shooting, suspect arrested

A man is being held in the Greene County Jail following a shooting in Xenia Friday morning that sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 5:26 a.m., Xenia police responded to the first block of Haddon Court after a 911 caller reported their grandson was shot.

When officers arrived, they found a person outside with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release. The Xenia Fire Division transported the victim to the hospital.

Officers were able to identify a suspect and around 12:30 p.m. took him into custody.

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office is filing improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability charges, according to police.

Anyone with information or video related to the shooting should call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or the Xenia police tip line at 937-376-7206. Detective Brian Atkins is the lead investigator in the case and can be reached at batkins@ci.xenia.oh.us.