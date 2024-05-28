Nonprofit group Project Riverside seeks change for new site on Ohio 201

A change in ownership requires the land to be rezoned, Riverside Community Development Director Nia Holt said.

A switch from residential to business was recently recommended by the Riverside Planning Commission.

Project Riverside’s proposal complies with the city’s comprehensive plan will go to city council, Holt said.

The organization, which became official through the Ohio Attorney General’s Office in 2021 and gained 501(c)3 status the year after, aims to provide recreational events and social services for residents, according to its website.

It sponsors several free annual community events, including the Rockin’ Rods Car Show Festival – its largest one - set for June 15.

Project Riverside had been doing business in Rohrer Park’s building. But a fire at the building last year destroyed all the group’s items, Patterson said.

“We had to work out of storage units thereafter, until we purchased the property” on Brandt, Patterson said in an email.

The organization agreed to a land contract with property owner Donald Marcum of Tipp City on July 1, 2023, but didn’t gain complete access to the site until September, she added.

“Cosmetic work is being down to the property and buildings,” Patterson said, but no new construction or renovations are planned.

The site “gives us the room needed for storage and sorting of the items and for our smaller events,” she said.

Project Riverside has 15 volunteers but no paid employees, Patterson said. It receives donated items that are sold during the organization’s online Quarter Auction, which provides most of its funding, she said.

The car show festival is scheduled for June 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rohrer Park, 599 Rohrer Blvd. There is a $10 registration fee for vehicles, but admission to the event is free.

Last year’s festival featured 250 registered vehicles and drew about 1,000 attendees, Patterson said.