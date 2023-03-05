Norfolk Southern train derailment: What we know about Clark County incident

Next update: A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday to provide more details on the derailment.

No public threat: Authorities reported that 20 cars of a 212 car Norfolk Southern train derailed on State Route 41 near Gateway Boulevard, between Interstate 70 and Bird Road, near the Clark County Fairgrounds. No hazardous materials were found, according to a news release from Clark County. Four tankers included non-hazardous materials - “two with residual amounts of diesel exhaust fluid, and two with residual amounts of polyacrylamide water solution,” the Sunday morning release from Clark County said. “There is no indication of any injuries or risk to public health at this time. A crew from the owner/operator of the railway Norfolk Southern, the Clark County Hazmat team and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency each independently examined the crash site and verified there was no evidence of spillage at the site.”