NB I-75 closed in Dayton after one crash causes another; One possibly trapped

Police have closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Dayton after one crash led to another one early this morning.
Crews are funneling traffic off the highway at the Main Street exit, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Emergency crews responded to the crash first at 3:16 a.m.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that the first crash was a single vehicle that crashed into the wall, causing seeming minor injuries. Montgomery County dispatchers confirmed that was the first crash.
Troopers were called back to help close the highway at around 4 a.m.
In scanner traffic, emergency crews said that one person might be trapped in the crash.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
