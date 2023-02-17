Northmont board postpones Englewood Elementary closure decision

The school’s closure would mean children and staff associated with Englewood Elementary would be divided between Englewood Hills Elementary, which is a little over a mile to the south, and Union Elementary, which is about 2½ miles north. Class sizes in Union and Englewood Hills schools would be around 24 to 25 students with the proposed closure of Englewood Elementary, according to district.

Northmont’s districtwide student enrollment has declined from 5,043 students in the 2015-16 school year to 4,682 students in the 2022-23 school year, according to the proposal.

The district’s five elementary schools have between 244 and 476 students enrolled per school. Englewood Elementary, built in 1956, is the oldest building and costs the most per square foot to maintain. It also has the smallest enrollment and does not qualify for certain federal funds for which Englewood Hills and Union qualify, the proposal stated.

While the public had the opportunity to speak prior to Thursday’s vote, none of the nearly 50 attendees signed up to do so.

Mariah Branham, mother of an Englewood Elementary student, said after the meeting that the proposal was sudden and seems to lack foresight.

“One of the parents at the last meeting said this looks like when our kid comes home and remembers they have a presentation due the next day,” Branham said. “It’s the most vulnerable people, in this case the kids, who are absolutely going to suffer the consequences.”

Branham’s daughter, Rose, is a fifth-grader who attended Thursday’s meeting.

If the board approves the school’s closure in May, those students who live north of National Road would go to Union Elementary and those south of National Road would go to Englewood Hills. Rose said this would mean that most of her friends would go to a different school than her next year.

“If they’re going to close our school, we should get to choose where we go,” she said.

In May, district voters will decide on a new 7.82-mill levy, which Northmont officials say would “maintain the current programming” of the district, not add new features. District voters last approved a new money levy in 2016 (at 5.9 mills).

The 10-year levy is expected to generate $5.8 million yearly and would cost residents $273.70 annually per $100,000 of property value, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.