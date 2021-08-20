Northmont schools to require masks for preschool to sixth grade

Northmont City Schools have mandated masks for students in preschool through sixth grade beginning on Monday, Aug. 23.
“The Ohio Department of Health continues to recommend students should be in class five days a week, and we agree students need to be in our buildings for both academic and social reasons,” the school district said on its website. “With the rise in COVID cases and the resulting quarantines from exposure, we believe it is time to make a change to our masking policy.”
Wearing masks in grades 7-12 is strongly recommended for Northmont students, but not required.
Northmont is not the only district that has updated guidance for masking. Beavercreek, Fairborn and Springboro have also made announcements about masking recently, following surges in COVID-19 cases.
Fairborn City Schools shared a press release Wednesday announcing the district will require face masks for all students and staff while indoors and on buses.
Beavercreek informed parents in a letter Tuesday night: “We will be increasing our safety measures for students in grades K-6.”
Students in those grades will be required to wear masks when indoors and when on buses, starting immediately.
Springboro students, teachers and staff at pre-K through sixth-grade buildings were required to wear masks starting Thursday, according to a new policy put in place in response to Gov. Mike DeWine’s recommendation students wear a mask due to the increase of the delta variant.
Springboro Schools Superintendent Larry Hook issued the update Wednesday to the district’s policy. He said the district will follow the same guidelines from last year for mask exemptions.
The districts have all cited guidance from DeWine, who has noted masking and vaccines are needed to keep kids safe and in school.
“The outcome we are seeking is to keep kids in school safely,” Northmont said. “Our parents and community have been supportive throughout these trying times, and we are confident that you will help us keep kids in school.”
