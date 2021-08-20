Northmont schools to require masks for preschool to sixth grade

Beavercreek informed parents in a letter Tuesday night: “We will be increasing our safety measures for students in grades K-6.”

Students in those grades will be required to wear masks when indoors and when on buses, starting immediately.

Springboro students, teachers and staff at pre-K through sixth-grade buildings were required to wear masks starting Thursday, according to a new policy put in place in response to Gov. Mike DeWine’s recommendation students wear a mask due to the increase of the delta variant.

Springboro Schools Superintendent Larry Hook issued the update Wednesday to the district’s policy. He said the district will follow the same guidelines from last year for mask exemptions.

The districts have all cited guidance from DeWine, who has noted masking and vaccines are needed to keep kids safe and in school.

“The outcome we are seeking is to keep kids in school safely,” Northmont said. “Our parents and community have been supportive throughout these trying times, and we are confident that you will help us keep kids in school.”