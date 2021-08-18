Springboro schools to require masks for grades pre-K to 6

Springboro Schools Superintendent Larry Hook issued the update Wednesday to the district’s policy. He said the district will follow the same guidelines from last year for mask exemptions.

In the district’s back to school plan, officials said the COVID-19 protocols may need to be adjusted based on new information, data, and guidance from both the state and county health district. As a result of Gov. DeWine and state health director Dr. Bruce T. Vanderhoff’s latest guidance, Springboro Schools will be increasing its safety measures for students in grades PreK-6, who are unable to be vaccinated currently.