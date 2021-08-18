dayton-daily-news logo
Springboro schools to require masks for grades pre-K to 6

Students from Five Points Elementary School assisted the City of Springboro to plant four trees at their school on April 30, in celebration of Arbor Day. Starting Thursday for the 2021-22 school year, all students in grades PreK to six will be required to wear a mask to prevent the Delta variant of COVID-19 from spreading. CONTRIBUTED/SPRINGBORO SCHOOLS
Local News
10 minutes ago

Springboro students, teachers and staff at pre-K through sixth grade buildings will be required to wear masks starting Thursday, according to a new policy put in place in response to Gov. Mike DeWine’s recommendation students wear a mask due to the increase of the Delta variant.

Springboro Schools Superintendent Larry Hook issued the update Wednesday to the district’s policy. He said the district will follow the same guidelines from last year for mask exemptions.

In the district’s back to school plan, officials said the COVID-19 protocols may need to be adjusted based on new information, data, and guidance from both the state and county health district. As a result of Gov. DeWine and state health director Dr. Bruce T. Vanderhoff’s latest guidance, Springboro Schools will be increasing its safety measures for students in grades PreK-6, who are unable to be vaccinated currently.

Officials said the safety of its students, teachers, and staff will always be a top priority for our district. “As one of only a select few school districts in Ohio to successfully remain in-person, five days a week last year, we value the academic and social-emotional benefits that come with an in-person instructional model,” a statement reads.

On Tuesday, DeWine said the best way to make sure a student can remain in school is to be vaccinated. If a student cannot be vaccinated, the student should wear a mask indoors.

Mason City Schools is the only other school district in Warren County requiring masks, according to Warren County ESC Superintendent Tom Isaacs. Superintendents from all Warren County school districts meet on Fridays which also includes an update from the Warren County Health District.

Requiring students and staff in grades PreK-6 to wear a mask will help eliminate quarantines when exposed to a positive COVID-19 contact, keeping PreK-6 students safe and in the classroom. In addition, this will also help protect those PreK-6 students who are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine, the school statement says.

