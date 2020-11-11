November events honor veterans, recognize military families

Here are a few areas to consider for commissary savings:

· Exclusive savings on select frozen turkeys. Commissaries worldwide will offer limited weekly quantities of frozen turkeys at 39¢ per pound. Available quantities of frozen turkeys are expected to increase closer to Thanksgiving. Check your commissary for brand availability. Promotion runs through Dec. 31 – while supplies last.

· Thanksgiving Soda Sale. Four 12-packs of canned soda are on sale for $10. Promotion runs Nov. 19-26.

· Stock Up and Get Rewarded. Commissary customers can earn a $10 Virtual Visa from Fandango Now with the purchase of any 10 participating items Nov. 14 to Dec. 15. To participate, customers must take a photo of their entire receipt showing the qualifying items, go to www.activaterewards.com/Military, enter their information and submit photo of the receipt.

· General Mills “Celebrate the Holidays” Event. Throughout the holidays, commissary customers will see holiday displays, high-value coupons and premium in-store giveaways of General Mills brands. Promotions run through Dec. 31.

· Kellogg’s Holiday Savings. Kellogg’s is partnering with the Military Star Program to award $500 each to 50 families' accounts to help them pay down their Military Star Card balance. This program will feature promotional savings on top-selling brands. Customers will see in-store demos, coupon fliers valued at about $3 off the purchase of three participating Kellogg items. Promotion runs Nov. 23 – Dec. 6.

· 3rd Annual Operation Gratitude by Colgate. Operation Gratitude is a non-profit organization that assembles and ships care packages to service members deployed overseas and veterans. Colgate will provide shelf coupons exclusive to the military community that read, “Buy 2, Save $0.50, Colgate Gives 1.” For every coupon that scans through the register between Nov. 1 and Dec. 15, Colgate will donate one matching product to Operation Gratitude. Colgate employees and their families will also include hand-written letters that are sent to service men and women along with the donated product. Promotion ends Nov. 22.

· Commissary beef and pork savings. The commissary has added to the beef and pork savings package. Check with your meat department to learn more about these sizzling offers:

o Tailgate Special Power Box offers 17% savings on 19 pounds of select cuts of beef and pork.

o Fix it and Forget It Power Box offers 21% savings 15 pounds of select cuts of beef.

o Whole Sub Primal Beef Sold at Cost – customers can save 26% to 32% on sub primal beef. Cut upon request for free

o Healthy Alternative Power Buy Box – Save 23% on 16 pounds of select cuts of lean beef and pork

o Economy Power Buy Box – Save 27% on 15 pounds of select cuts of beef and pork

“This has been a challenging year for us all, but we at the Defense Commissary Agency are thankful for the opportunity to support our nation’s military,” Saucedo said. “We are proud to provide their commissary benefit.”