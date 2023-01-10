Oakwood City Council approves three-year deal with union

OAKWOOD — A three-year contract with Oakwood’s public works union has been approved.
The deal with Local 101 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) was passed by the Oakwood City Council Monday night.
The agreement calls for annual raises of 2.95%, 3.75% and 4.25%, according to the city. The previous three-year contract for the union, which has 23 members, expired Dec. 31, state records show.
“The new agreement includes responsible wage increases as well as incentives for employees to obtain certain licenses that are critically important to the operation of our utility services,” Oakwood Vice Mayor Steve Byington said.
“These provisions will ensure that our public works pay scale remains competitive in an increasingly difficult labor market,” he added.
The deal approved by the city Monday night runs through Dec. 31, 2025, Oakwood records show.
The 2023 budget approved by the city last month includes 2.95% increases for the 62 full-time and 15 part-time city jobs not in that union, Finance Director Cindy Stafford said.
