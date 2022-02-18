Oakwood picks interim school treasurer after losing Samson to Kettering

The district’s board of education has named Tiffany Hiser to replace Gina Samson, who will be stepping down Feb. 28 to take a similar position with Kettering City Schools, Oakwood officials said Friday.

Kettering’s school board Tuesday night approved the hiring of Samson as a budget analyst starting Feb. 28, records show. Oakwood’s decision came in a special meeting Thursday night, according to the district.