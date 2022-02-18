Oakwood picks interim school treasurer after losing Samson to Kettering

OAKWOOD — An interim treasurer has been named for Oakwood City Schools.
The district’s board of education has named Tiffany Hiser to replace Gina Samson, who will be stepping down Feb. 28 to take a similar position with Kettering City Schools, Oakwood officials said Friday.
Kettering’s school board Tuesday night approved the hiring of Samson as a budget analyst starting Feb. 28, records show. Oakwood’s decision came in a special meeting Thursday night, according to the district.
Samson has overseen Oakwood schools finances since last year through a contract with the Shared Resource Center in Dayton, where she has been employed.
Hiser’s new job will be effective March 1, officials said. She has helped develop the Oakwood’s 10-year plan, created budgeting procedures and worked with the team that handles day-to-day financial operations, according to the announcement.
