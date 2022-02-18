Hamburger icon
Oakwood picks interim school treasurer after losing Samson to Kettering

An interim treasurer has been named for Oakwood City Schools.

Credit: STAFF/PHOTO

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
38 minutes ago

OAKWOOD — An interim treasurer has been named for Oakwood City Schools.

The district’s board of education has named Tiffany Hiser to replace Gina Samson, who will be stepping down Feb. 28 to take a similar position with Kettering City Schools, Oakwood officials said Friday.

Kettering’s school board Tuesday night approved the hiring of Samson as a budget analyst starting Feb. 28, records show. Oakwood’s decision came in a special meeting Thursday night, according to the district.

Samson has overseen Oakwood schools finances since last year through a contract with the Shared Resource Center in Dayton, where she has been employed.

Hiser’s new job will be effective March 1, officials said. She has helped develop the Oakwood’s 10-year plan, created budgeting procedures and worked with the team that handles day-to-day financial operations, according to the announcement.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

