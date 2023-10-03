Oakwood property tax levy vote delayed to 2024 due to ‘clerical error’

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News
By
29 minutes ago
X

Oakwood citizens will no longer be voting to a $3.75 million property tax renewal after the final paperwork was sent to the wrong agency, according to a release from the city Monday evening.

In the release, the city said that it initially planned to file paperwork to put the tax renewal issue on the Nov. 7 ballot this year; however, due to a “clerical error,” the paperwork was sent to the Montgomery County Auditor, rather than the Montgomery County Board of Elections. As a result, the city said the tax issue will not be on the ballot this fall.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Oakwood City Council votes to put renewal levy on fall ballot

Oakwood said it plans to put the tax renewal levy on the ballot in 2024 instead.

The tax renewal issue was planned since the city council approved it in July. If passed, the issue would have renewed the current, expiring property tax levy.

Money from the levy would have gone to the city’s general fund to cover costs like public safety, parks and recreation and road maintenance, the city said previously.

Staff writer Nick Blizzard also contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
DeWine: Education services will continue in Ohio despite court order
2
Ex-Tipp City cop gets probation for tackling woman at party, slapping...
3
Proposed citizen redistricting commission cleared by Ohio AG; awaits...
4
‘Project Comfort’ aims to give domestic violence survivors cold-weather...
5
Former Beavercreek band director opens music shop in downtown Dayton

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top