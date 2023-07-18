Oakwood City Council votes to put renewal levy on fall ballot

OAKWOOD — Voters in the city can expect to decide on a renewal of a 3.75-mill operating levy in November.

Oakwood City Council Monday night approved placing the tax issue on the ballot.

The levy, which does not increase taxes, has raised about $1 million a year while costing the owner of a $200,000 Oakwood home about $229 a year, records show.

If approved, levy money would go into the city’s general fund, covering costs such as public safety, parks and recreation, and roadway maintenance, Oakwood City Manager Norbert Klopsch said.

He said the levy is among two, five-year tax issues the city uses to supplement the $14.8 million general fund approved for 2023.

The deadline to file an issue to appear on the fall ballot is Aug. 9, according to Montgomery County Board of Elections records.

The levy first appeared on the ballot in 2013, when was approved by about 55% of voters. Five years later, that margin grew to about 70%, elections records show.

The levy was first proposed after Oakwood let an existing tax issue expire in 2008, officials have said. After state cuts to the local government fund and the loss of estate tax revenue, the city found it was losing about $3 million annually, or about 20% of its budget, Klopsch said.