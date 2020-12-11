Observation to mark 117th anniversary of Wright brothers’ flight

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commander, along with members of the Wright brothers’ family and a limited number of Dayton Aviation Heritage National Park representatives, are scheduled to join together Dec. 17 at 10:10 a.m. to lay a wreath commemorating the 117th anniversary of practical powered flight.

The event, which has become an annual tradition in the Miami Valley since it was first celebrated in 1978 for the 75th anniversary, will take place at the Wright Brothers Memorial on top of Wright Brothers Memorial Hill overlooking Huffman Prairie.